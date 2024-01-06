Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,545 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,391. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.58 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

