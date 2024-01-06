Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,627 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

LH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.42. 636,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

