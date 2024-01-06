Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,284.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.87. 1,191,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,990. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

