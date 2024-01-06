Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,072 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 75,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,037. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

