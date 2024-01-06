Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,021 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,218. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

