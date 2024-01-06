Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 56,325 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,325 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 5.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $147,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,044. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

