Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 848 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $782.83. 470,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $774.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

