Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Jabil by 1,273.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 829,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 769,153 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,129 shares of company stock worth $28,390,873 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.86. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.62 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

