Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 923,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.89. 307,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

