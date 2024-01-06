Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $32.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

