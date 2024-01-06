Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 334,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,659. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

