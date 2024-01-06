Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $120.52. 108,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.