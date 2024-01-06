Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,294 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.32. 477,053 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

