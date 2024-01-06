Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $48,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,522. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.19. 564,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,201. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $485.22. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

