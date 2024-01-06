Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.65. The stock had a trading volume of 199,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.07. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $256.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

