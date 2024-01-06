Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.95. 436,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,266. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

