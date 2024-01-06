Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,979,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.