Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. 2,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Silver Lake Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

