Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.07

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.07 and traded as low as $16.75. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 36,345 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

