Simply Good Foods’ (SMPL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at $93,816,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,841. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.