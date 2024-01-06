Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.0 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $797.60 million, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.68. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,361 shares of company stock worth $3,264,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

