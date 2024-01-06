Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.90

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.90 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 94.35 ($1.20). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 89.95 ($1.15), with a volume of 821,166 shares.

Sirius Real Estate Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,933.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity

About Sirius Real Estate

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Kelly Cleveland purchased 22,982 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £19,994.34 ($25,460.77). Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

