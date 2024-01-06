SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Get Our Latest Report on SOFI

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.