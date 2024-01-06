SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.02

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.02 and traded as low as $41.58. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 732 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

