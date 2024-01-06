SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.01

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.01 and traded as low as $20.85. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 242,656 shares traded.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.11.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. Analysts predict that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

