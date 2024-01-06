SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.82. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.