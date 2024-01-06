SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.67

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.67 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.64 ($0.12). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 9.11 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,196,310 shares traded.

SolGold Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £265.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

