Solstein Capital LLC Has $101,000 Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.58.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPK shares. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $734,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,672,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,644,357.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997 over the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

