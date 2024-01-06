Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 1,437 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 444.39, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

