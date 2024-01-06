Solstein Capital LLC Raises Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2,084.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

