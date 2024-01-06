Solstein Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Solstein Capital LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

