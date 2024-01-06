Solstein Capital LLC Sells 168,030 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,030 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 1.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $15,202,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $12,601,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 51.9% during the third quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 378,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 556,342 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

