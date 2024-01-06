Solstein Capital LLC Sells 3,953 Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE accounts for approximately 1.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 85,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Stock Performance

EFZ stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

