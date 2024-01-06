Solstein Capital LLC Sells 695 Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Solstein Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 6,630.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $71.22 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

