Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.43

Shares of Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 30.43 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.87 ($0.06). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 78,913 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Sondrel in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.75.

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

