Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Sonim Technologies worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SONM remained flat at $0.77 during midday trading on Friday. 89,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

