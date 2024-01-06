Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after buying an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.