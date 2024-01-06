Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as low as $1.48. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 60,962 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

