Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Down 0.2%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 72 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

