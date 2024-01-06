SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 5.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.09. 3,734,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,571,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,251 shares of company stock worth $411,031. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

