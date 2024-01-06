Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) “Inline” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their inline rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

