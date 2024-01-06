Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 50,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 72,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

The stock has a market cap of £137.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

