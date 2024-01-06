Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75. 1,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Sow Good Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 504.40% and a negative net margin of 169.89%.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. It provides freeze-dried candy products. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

