S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $113,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.93. The stock had a trading volume of 921,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.78 and its 200 day moving average is $395.60. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

