S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $427.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

