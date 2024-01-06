SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,174 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 5,796,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.