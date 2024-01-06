SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Banta Asset Management LP

Banta Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.64. 5,376,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,720. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $377.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.