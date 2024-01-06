SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.19 and a fifty-two week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.