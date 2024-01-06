SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. 1,942,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,940. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

