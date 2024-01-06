SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 266,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 852,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 4,587,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,947. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.